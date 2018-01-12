Home > Gist >

Man caught with decomposed head of police inspector in Cross River

The police said the Inspector was beheaded by rioting youths in the state during a communal clash between the Uyanga and Ojor communities.

The Cross River state police command has arrested one Valentine Ebani, 54, who was caught with the decomposed head of a police inspector, Michael James.

Also arrested alongside Ebani were seven other persons, including the chief priest and village head of Uyanga.

They were all picked up at the village shrine and paraded on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

According to Punch, the suspects took the severed head to the village shrine after murdering Inspector James.

On December 25, 2017, James was beheaded in the Akamkpa local government area of the state by rioting youths, during a communal clash between the Uyanga and Ojor communities.

It was gathered that the incident took place during a trip with his family to see his in-laws at Ojor village.

The state's commissioner of police, Hafiz Inuwa, disclosed that James had been on a visit to his in-law, ASP Dominic Umoh.

He said, "While buying fuel, Uyanga youths, without provocation, attacked, killed and beheaded him. His corpse has yet to be found.

"However, his severed head has been recovered at Uyanga shrine.

"The youths also seized the late inspector’s AK-47 rifle, with double magazines and set ablaze his Toyota Sienna, with number plate, ENU 683 NK."

The CP stated that investigations carried out by the police led to the arrest of Patrick Edet, Famous Archibong, Benjamin Abakum, Ndifon Arong, Wisdom Inok and Effiong Odu.

Among the items recovered from the suspects were one locally-made pistol, 17 empty cartridges, underwear of the deceased and one human skull.

