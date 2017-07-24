Man arrested for serially raping his 13-yr-old daughter

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old man, Sikiru Odejide, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter for several months.

Premium Times reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who had been separated from him years back.

ASP Oyeyemi added that the mother of the girl went to the Sango Police Station and reported that her daughter came to her house at Ijeshatedo area of Lagos to inform her that her father had been having sexual intercourse with her since December 2016 and threatened to kill her if she dared tell anybody about it.

“The victim complained to her mother that she could no longer bear the frequent sexual assault from her father, hence she decided to inform her mother,” ASP Oyeyemi began.

“The DPO of Sango Police Station, SP Akinsola Ogunwale, detailed detectives to effect the arrest of the randy father, who lives in Onihale area of Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, on interrogation, owned up to the crime, but attributed it to the devil’s handiwork," the PPRO added.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, according to ASP Oyeyemi, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The victim was also taken to a hospital for medical attention and it was revealed that she had been raped several times.