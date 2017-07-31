Lagos police vow to arrest men who raped teenager to death

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to arrest the heartless men who raped and murdered a 14-year-old secondary student, Obiamaka Orakwue, in her parents' home in the Abule Ado area of the state on July 10, 2017.

In a statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the Command has launched an investigation into the death of the teenager with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

The deceased, Junior Secondary School [JSS 3] student, who hailed from Obosi in Anambra State, was gagged and gang-raped by the hoodlums when her parents had gone to work.

ALSO READ: "Untimely Death: 14-yr-old student raped to death in Lagos"

After raping her to their satisfaction, the suspects were said to have smashed her head with a heavy stone before escaping by jumping the fence of the compound.

Initial reports had claimed that the deceased was murdered by some boys who had made advances at her but she rebuffed them and to exact their vengeance, they sneaked into their house and carried out the nefarious act.

Some human rights activists have taken up the clarion call to ensure that the police rose up to their responsibility and fish out the culprits who are said to reside in that same community.

A women and girl child’s rights activist, Esther Ijewere, is one of the first to take up the matter and is demanding justice for the deceased using the hashtag #Justice4ObiAmaka.

To propel the security agencies to action, Ijewere said a peaceful sit-down protest would be held at Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's office at Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

ALSO READ: "Wickedness: Undergraduate anally rapes 10-yr-old girl to death in Ghana"

“As we rejoice and thank God for the release of the six Igbonla boys, let us remember our young girls that are being raped and traumatized. The latest victim is Obiamaka Orakwe, who was right in her home raped and killed.

Her killers must be found. A lot of our young girls would be at home alone during this vacation. We need to keep them safe,” she said.

ASP Famous-Cole who also confirmed the incident, investigations have been launched despite the conflicting reports the police got about the incident.