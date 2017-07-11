How RCCG pastor, wife, children were crushed to death in Lagos

The tragic accident that happened on Saturday, July 8, 2017, when two containers fell on a commercial bus popularly called Danfo at the Ojota bus stop in Lagos State, has thrown the Redeemed Christian Church of God [RCCG], into mourning.

The Nation reports that the tragic accident claimed the lives of a pastor of the church, Pastor Charles Ito, his wife, Rosaline, their two children and a church worker who were on their way home from the monthly Holy Ghost vigil at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Apart from the pastor and his family, three other people were left seriously injured and are currently battling for their lives in a hospital after they were rushed there by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA].

The accident was said to have happened after two tyres of an articulated truck carrying two 40 feet containers lost pressure which made the vehicle tilt heavily and fell on the bus just by the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) terminal on the Lagos /Ikorodu Road, Ojota, in which the pastor and other victims were travelling.

Five people reportedly died on the spot while the three others were rescued after several hours and rushed to the hospital.

Among those rescued were one Olasunkanmi Adeogun of 133, Olatunji Street, Ojota, and another young man identified as Ifeanyi, all of them members of the RCCG Province 8, according to sources.