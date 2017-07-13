A research group ays it has uncovered forces behind the attempts to destabilize the country and rubbish its sovereignty and has advised the President Yemi Osinbajo to take steps immediately to nip such attempts in the bud.

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies of Nigeria, in a letter sent to the acting President, the CISS said a research it carried out shows that some foreign elements and some influential Nigerians are behind the activities of groups like the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], and some Non-Governmental Organizations [NGOs], aimed at causing division in the country.

The center in its recommendations called on Osinbajo to sit up as the foreign elements have succeeded in poisoning the hearts of some Nigerians to cause confusion.

The research authored by Professor Shuabu Danfulani, a professor of law and Dr. Ifure Ataifure, the Secretary General of the Centre, gave names of 23 persons and several organizations that may have been bought over by the foreign forces.

The Centre urged the Acting President and the Nigerian security agencies to study its report and recommendations in the overall interest of the country's sovereignty and its people.

The report of the research addressed to the Acting President reads in part:

'The Centre for International and Strategic Studies wishes to bring to your notice a well-orchestrated plot by some group of persons masquerading under the umbrella of civil society organizations to destabilize Nigeria through their activities.

The groups, though bearing different names, however, their message are alarmingly the same in concept and dissemination.

Your Excellency, in the light of the above, the Centre for International and Strategic Studies commissioned a research work to bring to the knowledge of the Nigerian government this destabilization plot, its masterminds, and examples of the similarities in the conceptualisation and delivery of their messages.

This study identified three organizations:

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Inter-Society) and Amnesty International (AI).

It is no longer news that there has been agitation for the resurgence of the state of Biafra by individuals and groups. Most prominent in this regard is the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the headship of Nnamdi Kanu.

Much as this sounds reasonable in the ears of the ordinary, however, this research work was able to establish a nexus between IPOB as led by Nnamdi Kanu, The International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Inter-Society) led by one Emeka Umeagbalasi.

Kanu and Umeagbalusi share certain characteristics. They are both Igbo by the tribe and also active supporters of the activities of Amnesty International in Nigeria.

While Kanu’s IPOB readily associates with Amnesty International on the narrative of 'killing of peaceful pro-Biafran demonstrators, whom Amnesty International have tagged 'activists.'

On the other hand, Umeagbalusi was at a time the Onitsha Pre-Group Coordinator of Amnesty International. Umeagbalusi has never hidden his disdain for the Nigerian government and by extension the Chief of Army Staff.

He has continually employed the use of uncouth languages in press releases from his organization.

This paper identified that the deliberate attempt by these group to destabilize the peace and tranquillity experienced in the country was well-thought through and implemented in a systemic way that could easily pass through detection by the relevant security agencies.

The trio has also capitalized on the religious and ethnic volatilities in the country to continue to advance their agenda without fail.

IPOB, Inter-Society and Amnesty International are organizations masquerading under the umbrella of justice and respect for the rule of law, when in truth, they are acting scripts that fall within a destabilization plot to cause unrest in the country by fanning the embers of disunity through but not limited to hate speeches, ethnicity, and religion.

This study relied on random interviews, newspaper reports, press releases and other published materials domiciled in the public space.

Your Excellency, it is important at this point to give a background on the leaders of IPOB and Inter-Society.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB/ Emeka Umeagbalasi is the leader of Inter-Society.

Emeka Umeagbalasi is the former chairman of the Civil Liberties Organization in Anambra State as well as its vice chairman of the Southeast zone. He was also the Onitsha Pre-Group Coordinator of Amnesty International, formerly Nigerian Section.

Amnesty International (AI), the global watchdog of human right abuses, has accused the Nigerian military of the mass slaughter of hundreds of men, women, and children in Zaria and attempting to cover-up the incident, which it said demonstrates an utter contempt for human life and accountability.

The findings of the research work revealed that the principal actors in Kanu of IPOB and Umeagbalasi of Inter-Society are leaders of what seems like two different organizations with different nomenclatures, but in reality, they are spreading the same message of hate, incitement, disregard for constituted authority, provocation and false accusations.

There are pointers to two things: one is the similarities of the message, and the other is the quest to outwit each other. IPOB and Inter-Society in the opinion of this research work, are acting a script but under a well-disguised umbrella.

While it would be dangerous to assume that the various actors in the recent surge in the agitation for the actualization of the State of Biafra are carrying out their activities based on genuine concern, it has been confirmed that there are foreign sponsors of their operations.

It would also be dangerous for the relevant authorities not to scrutinize the motives and objectives of IPOB, Inter-Society and Amnesty International.

This research work was able to identify that there exists a nexus between Inter-Society and Amnesty International. One of the facts is that Umeagbalasi was formerly of Amnesty International as well as being the Onitsha Pre-Group Coordinator of Amnesty International.'