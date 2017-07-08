Home > Local >

Nnamdi Kanu is using the Biafra agenda as a business venture

Nnamdi Kanu Arewa youths’ leader says IPOB leader is using Biafra as a business venture

Shettima also said that the IPOB leader must be punished for his unguarded statements.

  Published:
Nnamdi Kanu play

Nnamdi Kanu

(The News Chronicles)

The President of the Arewa Youth Coalition, Yarima Shettima has alleged that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is using the Biafra struggle as a business venture.

Shettima also said that the IPOB leader must be punished for his unguarded statements.

He said Kanu has decided to hold Nigeria hostage, adding that he will be reported to the International Court of Justice.

Shettima said “We will go as far to ensure that we take him to the international court of justice. We will internationalise his case and ensure that this young man is declared a terrorist. He can’t be allowed to go just like that.

“To us, we are seeing what he is doing as a business venture. So, as far as we are concerned, a country should not be run as a banana republic where somebody can do anything and get away with it, without respect for the rule of law.”

He also commended Ohanaeze Nidi-Igbo for openly condemning Kanu’s actions and utterances.

Shettima also said “What the Ohanaeze and other organisations that came out to denounce the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are doing is commendable.

“We are also reviewing our own situation. We are going to have a meeting soon with other leaders of the coalition and come out with a clear position of things and what we intend to do in order to move forward.”

You will recall that a group of Northern youths issued an ultimatum to Igbos living in the North to leave the region.

