'Am I destined to die single?'

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Adanma, a 43-year-old single lady. I am very disturbed at the moment over my single status and I fear I may end up this way from the way things are.

I am not ugly and even if I have to say, I have good qualities and will make a good wife but men keep running away from me especially after they have had their ways with me.

I am one person who goes into a relationship with all I have. I make sure any man I am in love with gets the better part of me including my money and heart but they always end up leaving me broken hearted as if I am a piece of bad luck.

I remember vividly when I was in love with Marshal when I was 25 or 26. I was madly in love with him and thought it would end in marriage.

I showed him so much love and affection and was always there for him whenever he needed me. I gave him my body, heart, soul, and money to make him feel wanted but in the end, he dumped me for a woman from his village, saying his parents wanted him to marry someone from their hometown.

I was so hurt and cried so much over my lost love. My sisters and friends consoled me the best they could and told me to move past Marshal and after two years, I fell in love with Steven and also hoped that this time, it would lead to something good.

But he also followed the pattern set by Marshal and since then, it has been one heartbreak or the other. I have been used, and dumped so many times by men I thought were meant for me.

I have cried so much and turned to God to find a way for me to no avail. I have gone for deliverance service in different churches and the pastors kept telling me that God has a perfect plan for me but up till now, I am yet to see that special plan.

Age is no more on my side and I will soon go into menopause and yet, there is no man willing to make me a happy woman.

I don't know if there is any good man out there who will want me or if there is any powerful man of God I can meet to pray for me and change my situation.

Adanma."