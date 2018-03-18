Home > Gist >

Abuja City Gate lit up in honour of St. Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day National treasure joins exclusive league of international landmarks

The Irish Embassy in partnership with Guinness Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory together witnessed the 'greening' of the Abuja City Gate.

Abuja City Gate lit up in honour of St. Patrick's Day play

The Abuja City Gate has joined an impressive list of international tourist monuments lit up in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

(File)
The Abuja City Gate has joined an impressive list of international tourist monuments lit up in honour of St. Patrick's Day

The Irish Embassy in partnership with Guinness Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory together witnessed the 'greening' of the Abuja City Gate. 

With this, the Abuja City Gate joins the Great Wall of China, the Christ Redeemer Statue in Brazil, the Niagara Falls in Canada, and others in donning the Irish national colour on St Patrick's Day.

play Niagara Falls, Canada (File)

play The Empire State Building, New York, USA (File)

play The Great Wall of China (China daily)

 

Speaking at the switching on of the lights, surrounded by officials of Guinness Nigeria, Ireland's Ambassador to Nigeria, Sean Hoy explained that "This is a great way to highlight the warm friendship between Ireland and Nigeria. I hope this positive, welcoming image of Abuja will be seen around the globe."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton gets abused for breaking St Patrick's Day tradition

Peter Ndegwa, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc commented: "It is great to be part of this historic event, the first in West Africa. We are proud of the long and rich history that our iconic Guinness brand has had in Nigeria and we look forward to more partnerships and celebrations in the future."

With this bold move, Nigeria joins the rest of the world in celebrating the heritage of a people who are truly Made of More.

 

