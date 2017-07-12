Home > Gist >

57-yr-old cleaner docked for allegedly causing grievous harm

Ukwaugu is facing a two-count charge of causing grievous harm and wounding.

A cleaner, Hyginus Ukwaugu, was on Tuesday brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly using a pestle to cause grievous harm on the head of his landlady’s daughter.

The complainant was trying to separate a fight between the accused and her mother.

Ukwaugu, 57, of No. 31, Oyebanjo St., Ketu in Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of causing grievous harm and wounding.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the offence was committed on June 30, at Oyebanjo Street, Ketu, Lagos.

He said the complainant of Oladunni Street, Soteyi-Gbadaga, on behalf of the victims came to the Ifako Police Station to report a case of assault.

Ihiehie said the complainant, 26- year-old Chinonye Okoro, reported that at 7.30 p. m. she heard her mother shouting, she went downstairs and saw the accused and his son holding her mother’s dress.

“She went to separate them from harming her mother (the landlady of the compound) and in the course of that, the accused used a pestle to hit the back of her head and the force drove her to hit her forehead on a wall.

“The son of the accused used a knife to chase the Landlady, a 52- year-old woman, round the compound and when she saw blood gushing from her daughter’s head, she took her to the police station."

He said the offence committed contravened Sections 243 and 244 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, who went on his knees, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, however, granted him bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two reliable sureties.

The case was adjourned until August 1, for continuation of hearing.

