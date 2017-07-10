The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has approved the dismissal of four police officers attached to the Ijebu Ode Area Command in Ogun State for illegally extorting the sum of N50,000 from a suspected Internet fraudster.

The four officers who were found guilty during an orderly room trial include Inspector Mufutau Olaosun, Sgt. Adebayo Temitope, Cpl. Bakare Taiwo and Cpl. Adesoye Ayokunlehin.

They were said to have tagged the suspect a 'Yahoo Boy' and forcefully collected the sum of N50,000 he had withdrawn from a bank as a bribe before releasing him.

A police bulletin signed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit [PCRRU], Abayomi Shogunle, the officers were found guilty of the charge brought against them and were summarily dismissed.

In line with the fight against corruption and ensuring adherence to the 'Change Begins With Me' campaign of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Police Force has approved the dismissal from service of four police officers attached to Ijebu-Ode Area Command in Ogun State.

They are:

(1) AP. No 122800 Inspr. Mufutau Olaosun; (2) F/No. 366127 Sgt. Adebayo Temitope; (3) F/No. 455593 Cpl. Bakare Taiwo and (4) F/No. 455554 Cpl. Adesoye Ayokunlehin who were charged, tried and found guilty in an Orderly Room conducted at the Area Command Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode for two offences against discipline as provided for in Paragraphs E (iii) Discreditable Conduct and C (ii) Corrupt Practice under the First Schedule of Police Act and Regulations Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

THE CASE AGAINST THE DISMISSED POLICEMEN

On the 12th of June, 2017, the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) received a complaint via WhatsApp number 0805 700 0003 which states thus;

'Good morning sir, my name is (withheld), living in Ijebu Ode. On Wednesday afternoon, I went to withdraw money from the bank and I was sent by my boss when going back to the office, some policemen in a car just double cross me and collected my phone, telling me I stole the phone.

They said that I should follow them to the station and they took me to Igbeba Police Station here in Ijebu asked me to do frog jump from outside to a room.

I did that to avoid being beating. After getting there, they started calling an Internet fraudster and I told them was not a fraudster. They started beating me, slapping me and forcing me to write a statement and they were the ones telling me what to write.

After writing the statement, they forcefully collected N50,000 from me, money my boss said I should go and withdraw for him to meet office expenses, before releasing me.

Sir, that’s my story. All these things are not good and policeman are meant to protect us but this nowadays, police officers have turned to another thing by using their power to ride civilians, maltreat and harass civilian.

The name of the officer name who headed the squad was mentioned several times during my ordeal. I heard people calling him Omo Alhaja while the second is called AY but I don’t know the names of the other two officers."

