Topshop :  Fashion retailer reportedly selling Ghana Must Go bags for N8000!

Top fashion retailer, Topshop is currently in the news for selling the popular 'Ghana Must Go' bags for £22!

Ghana Must Go play

Ghana Must Go bag inspired design on the runway

(Pinerest)

Top fashion retailer, Topshop is currently in the news for selling the popular 'Ghana Must Go' bags for £22!

Though not retailing online on any Topshop site, the redesigned bags in small sizes bearing striking similarities to the popular ones Africans travel with have been spotted in the stores with people freaking out over what's evidently a rip off.

Ghana Must Go Bags play

Ghana Must Go Bags

(Twitter/Jennifer Tetteh)

 

The bags that were recently banned at some airports retail for less than N2,000 and are basic carrier bags that are commonly used to pack foodstuff and other idle goods especially when travelling.

 

Before now the 'iconic' bag designs had inspired a lot of runway pieces which have gotten rave reactions.

Ghana Must Go play

Topshop is known to periodically churn out unusual pieces for sale, the last time they sold a 'Clear Plastic' denim.

What do you think of Topshop appropriating this iconic piece and ripping off people in the process?

