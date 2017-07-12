Home > Fashion >

Mercy Johnson :  Actress is the queen of flawless snug fit

Top actress Mercy Johnson has a killer frame she adapts with her favourite fits; mermaid to peplum hem etc, her snugfit style hasn't gone unnoticed.

Mercy Johnson loves her snug fit and wears those flawless thanks in part to her amazing figure.

The Nollywood actress loves body grazing pieces and she's chosen styles around that in recent times. Apart from the fact that she has the enviable shape to pull of the fit in anything, her body is goals for outfits!

play Mercy Johnson's fit is perfection here

 

Known for her hourglass shape, the actress and mother of three has a body that stops people in their tracks and it's refreshing to see how she has confidently embraced and dressed that body almost every single time (definitely every time she steps on the red carpet) to highlight her enviable frame.

ALSO READ: Rita Dominic is like fine wine, here's why

No doubt the queen of snug fit with attention to details, her niptuck waist-usually the highlight of her fit- comes off smoothly done naturally (even if otherwise) she nails it.

play Mercy Johnson does the snugfit in a floor length piece

 

To get the fit, she gets the support needed on the upper area which gives the flattering effect to the midriff that's always 'snatched' seamless under any look and then works to balance out the lower part of the body which comes off more flattering especially with floor length pieces.

play Mercy Johnson does the fit in different print variety

 

Her favourite style is the 'mermaid' fit that hugs her curve to perfection especially when it has a casual train, her second favourite is the peplum hem details that flatters anyway but this actress finds a way to make this trend accentuate her frame to perfection even when she sports casual bodytop her snug fit game is perfectly done, maybe a bit safe but it works for her everytime.

ALSO READ: Meet 4 Nigerians clothing Blac Chyna, Nicki Minaj the African way

play Mercy Johnson pulls a snugfit even in a casual boatneck top

 

Safe to say she's the queen of snug fit and flawless execution too, no?

