Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is a play on stripes on a chic shirt dress that's versatile enough to work day to night and vice versa.

Style inspiration is taken off Ify Ejindu an Electronic Engineer, budding Photographer and Stylist who does the shirt dress effortless chic.

She chose the versatile look in round neck round edge finished striped shirt dress for an easy, breezy yet functional look.

ALSO READ: See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet for AMAA 2017

She styles the look with bubble gum pink strappy sandals showing off just enough legs. She completes the look with soft glowing makeup with pink lips and layered beaded earrings in earth tone.

She does the trend just right, no? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @ifymusings.