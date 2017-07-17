Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is a play on stripes on a chic shirt dress that's versatile enough to work day to night and vice versa.

Style inspiration is taken off Ify Ejindu an Electronic Engineer, budding Photographer and Stylist who does the shirt dress effortless chic.

Ify Ejindu play

Ify Ejindu in a striped effortless chic shirt dress

(Ifys Musings)

 

She chose the versatile look in round neck round edge finished striped shirt dress for an easy, breezy yet functional look.

She styles the look with bubble gum pink strappy sandals showing off just enough legs. She completes the look with soft glowing makeup with pink lips and layered beaded earrings in earth tone.

Ify Ejindu play

Ify Ejindu does effortless chic in a shirt dress

(Ifys Musings)

She does the trend just right, no? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @ifymusings.

