AMAA 2017 :  See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet

The 2017 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA 2017) held last night Saturday July 15th at the Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ladies opted for dazzling, floor length pieces with some showing peek-a-boo skin under sheer details, fringe details and more intricate detailing. The ladies went a bit bolder with the colours, fabrics and mesh insets on different looks on the red carpet.

Top female celebrities including Stephanie Linus and Somkele Idhalama dazzled in showstopping Fouad Sarkis Couture pieces, Bimbo Akintola chose a gold and black number that flowed into a flattering skirt fit for her frame, Dayo Amusa chose a blue look, Beverly Naya chose a strapless fuchsia number for the vibrant look.

Hilda Dokubo chose a black number with intricate beaded details, Eunice Omole was a fierce cat in a red thigh high slit detailed number, Ise Nkpe Etim, Iyabo Ojo and more Nigerian movie stars brought colours to the red carpet.

Check out all the good, loud, bold, daring and unusual looks stars wore at the AMAA 2017.