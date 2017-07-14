Home > Fashion >

Michelle Obama :  This look from 44th FLOTUS is iconic

Michelle Obama This look from 44th FLOTUS is iconic

44th FLOTUS Michelle Obama stepped out in a Cushnie et Ochs dress recently and it's the most iconic look of all time!

Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs play

Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs

(Yahoo)

Michelle Obama stepped out at ESPYs on Wednesday 12th July 2017 wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress and the look is unforgettable.

The look that has since got rave reactions  saw the 53-year old in the black dress featuring an asymmetrical cutout neckline in form fitting style modified from the brand's Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection.

play Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs (Yahoo)

 

She chose the elegantly flattering customized look with black pumps with diagonal strap details that matches the cutout detail on her dress to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Timothy Shriver at  ESPY Awards.

ALSO READ: Mercy Johnson is the queen of flawless snug fit

She wore bold silver earrings with her signature sleek hair laid in a soft side part complete with glowing makeup look and nude lips.

play Michelle Obama in Cushnie et Ochs (Yahoo)

 

This is definitely one of her best looks yet, no?

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

