Michelle Obama :  This look from 44th FLOTUS is iconic

Michelle Obama stepped out at ESPYs on Wednesday 12th July 2017 wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress and the look is unforgettable.

The look that has since got rave reactions saw the 53-year old in the black dress featuring an asymmetrical cutout neckline in form fitting style modified from the brand's Fall 2017 R-T-W Collection.

She chose the elegantly flattering customized look with black pumps with diagonal strap details that matches the cutout detail on her dress to present the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to Timothy Shriver at ESPY Awards.

ALSO READ: Mercy Johnson is the queen of flawless snug fit

She wore bold silver earrings with her signature sleek hair laid in a soft side part complete with glowing makeup look and nude lips.

This is definitely one of her best looks yet, no?