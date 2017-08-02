Karen gives off some terrific, glowing looks in the photos taken in two chic outfits.
The Big Brother Africa 2011 reality TV show winner gives off some glowing looks in the photos, posing in two terrific outfits - a stunning black dress and a chic white top with cut out at the shoulder matched beautifully with a maroon mini skirt.
Karen shot to prominence after she won the BBA reality show in 2011. She is now a model, presenter and actress, featuring in movies such as "Omo Ghetto," "Keeping my Man," "Tinsel" among others.
The actress married long time fiancé, Yaroslav Rakos, at a private event in Jos on Saturday, December 13, 2014.
Her new photos, shared by the actress with Bella Naija, can be seen in the gallery above.
Credits
Photography: @mcmlondon
Makeup: @neonvelvet
Stylist: @blanckdigital
Hair: @octaviaexotiquehair