Karen Igho has just released some new photos and she's such a smashing beauty in every single one!

The Big Brother Africa 2011 reality TV show winner gives off some glowing looks in the photos, posing in two terrific outfits - a stunning black dress and a chic white top with cut out at the shoulder matched beautifully with a maroon mini skirt.

Karen shot to prominence after she won the BBA reality show in 2011. She is now a model, presenter and actress, featuring in movies such as "Omo Ghetto," "Keeping my Man," "Tinsel" among others.

The actress married long time fiancé, Yaroslav Rakos, at a private event in Jos on Saturday, December 13, 2014.

Her new photos, shared by the actress with Bella Naija, can be seen in the gallery above.

Credits

Photography: @mcmlondon

Makeup: @neonvelvet

Stylist: @blanckdigital

Hair: @octaviaexotiquehair