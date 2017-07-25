Funke Adepoju :  Womenswear brand shows off chic layering, vibrant hues for Capsule Collection

Funke Adepoju takes on solid vibrant prints with new Capsule Collection.

The eponymous womenswear brand does chic, playful styles for the ready-to-wear offerings for summer.

The brand does a happy mix of African Ankara prints fused with Asian aesthetics with the geometric prints carefully crafted into wrap dresses, co-ords, blouses, pants, solid print kimono, belted playsuits, belted dress and more bold print looks.

"The collection portrays a simplistic yet creative story that embodies femininity, boldness and style. From a mix of geometric prints to structured sleeves, the creative director of the brand is able to create distinct pieces in beautiful fabrics and colours" a rep for the creative director shares about the collection.

Credits:

Photographer: @thefifographer

Model: @francesigweonu

Make Up: @eseosebrownie

Styling/Creative Direction: @thestyle_concierge

Brand: @FunkeAdepoju