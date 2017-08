Face of CandyCity Nigeria World 2017, Queen Emmanuella Duke, has officially released her first official photos. And they are stunning!

The 20-year-old beauty queen who comes from Cross River state, in some shots can be seen wearing a gown with ruffle details and a tiara placed atop her head.

With her hair laid in dramatic edges, she chose a soft make up for the makeover while striking different poses.

More photos below: