Face List Awards 2017 :  See glamorous styles at this year's edition

The FACE List Awards Gala is the biggest celebration of Pan-African achievement and the 2017 edition was glamorous.

The event held over the weekend of July 13th-16th of was a night of dialogue, networking, music, awards and much more!

The event was sponsored by Face2face Africa (F2FA) an ambitious, forward-looking, fast-growing digital-media and event production company providing entertaining content and intelligent discourse across a wide range of platforms.

Top celebrities including Serge Ibaka, Wyclef Jean were at the event. Check out photos from the red carpet.