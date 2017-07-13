Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 13-17/7/17

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

The African Movie Academy Awards 2017

The African Movie Academy Awards, popularly known as AMAA and The AMA Awards (and fondly dubbed 'The African Oscars'), are presented annually to recognize excellence of professionals in the film industry. Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and run through the Africa Film Academy.

The AMA awards are widely considered to be Africa's most important film event and the most prestigious film award in Africa. The 2016 ceremony is scheduled to hold on 15th July 2017 and will take place in Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos - Nigeria.

The Truth Beach Club and Villas

The launch of the anticipated beach club scheduled to take place last Saturday, 8th of July at Ilashe Island was abruptly put on hold as a result of the bad weather.

The launch party will now take place this Saturday, 15th July 2017 provided the weather condition is favourable. However, if weather conditions are unfavorable, the management of "The Truth" will have to reschedule the event to October to ensure everyone truly has an unforgettable experience and to guarantee the safety of invited guests.

An Evening Hangout with Celeste

Lovers of the alternative music genre can keep Friday, July 14, 2017, opened for "an Evening Hangout with Celeste".

This is set to hold at De Renaissance Hotel located beside the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

Inside Out', the exhibition

May Palette cordially invites guests to its Hepatitis B fund raising charity art exhibition of modern and contemporary art exhibition tagged 'Inside Out'.

The exhibition opens on Thursday 13 July, 2017 and runs till Friday 14 July, 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja - Nigeria.