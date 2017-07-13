Home > Events >

Upcoming Events :  Must attend events this weekend 13-17/7/17

Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 13-17/7/17

The weekend is here again. Thinking of where to hang out? Look no further.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The African Movie Academy Awards 2017 play The African Movie Academy Awards 2017

Industry Nite Jesse Jagz holds "Odysseus" album listening at weekly concert
Ycee Rapper premieres “The First Wave” EP at Industry Nite concert
Dakore Akande Actress recounts harassment by area boys while filming "Isoken"
Baileys Bakefest Funke Akindele, Waje, Mai Atafo, Alexx Ekubo compete at Nigeria's first baking festival [Photos]
#PEBECHack Team Rhapsody wins N1 million in FG's business hackathon [Photos]
Akpororo vs Akpororo AY, Funke Akindele, Woli Arole, Laff Doctor others perform at 2017 edition
Skales Artiste shuts down industry nite with ‘The never say never guy’ album listening party
"Isoken" Watch Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, others in trailer of new movie
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Star power doesn't guarantee automatic box office success of a Nollywood movie
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hello everyone, here are our picks of the events happening this weekend in and around Lagos State. Rest assured, you will not be short of places to go, have some fun, and unwind from the long week's stress.

  • The African Movie Academy Awards 2017

play

The African Movie Academy Awards, popularly known as AMAA and The AMA Awards (and fondly dubbed 'The African Oscars'), are presented annually to recognize excellence of professionals in the film industry. Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and run through the Africa Film Academy.

The AMA awards are widely considered to be Africa's most important film event and the most prestigious film award in Africa. The 2016 ceremony is scheduled to hold on 15th July 2017 and will take place in Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos - Nigeria.

  • The Truth Beach Club and Villas

play

The launch of the anticipated beach club scheduled to take place last Saturday, 8th of July at Ilashe Island was abruptly put on hold as a result of the bad weather.

The launch party will now take place this Saturday, 15th July 2017 provided the weather condition is favourable. However, if weather conditions are unfavorable, the management of "The Truth" will have to reschedule the event to October to ensure everyone truly has an unforgettable experience and to guarantee the safety of invited guests.

  • An Evening Hangout with Celeste

play

 

Lovers of the alternative music genre can keep Friday, July 14, 2017, opened for "an Evening Hangout with Celeste".

This is set to hold at De Renaissance Hotel located beside the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.

  • Inside Out', the exhibition

play

May Palette cordially invites guests to its Hepatitis B fund raising charity art exhibition of modern and contemporary art exhibition tagged 'Inside Out'.

The exhibition opens on Thursday 13 July, 2017 and runs till Friday 14 July, 2017 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja - Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chinedu Adiele

Chinedu Adiele Photojournalist at Pulse. A professional photographer with a passion for art, Adiele describes music as his 'drug' and the camera as his 'little baby'. He finds fulfillment in capturing the moment and keeping memories for future generations to see and feel how we live.

Top 3

1 "Sand Castle" Patrick Doyle, Wale Ojo, Mary Uranta, Charles Okocha,...bullet
2 Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika...bullet
3 Junior Achievement Nigeria Kaffy, Uduak Oguamanam speak at LEAD camp...bullet

Events

Tickets now selling!
The Oxymoron Of Kenny Blaq Tickets for show now selling!
The event promises more intimate interaction with bands in the alternative/rock music genre.
Celeste Singer to host music heads in an acoustic hangout session
May Palette Hepatitis B Awareness Art Exhibition
Hepatitis B May Palette to hold awareness campaign with fund-raising art exhibition
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, her husband and two of her children at the "Alter Ego" movie premiere.
"Alter Ego" Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, MO Abudu, Wole Ojo attend movie premiere