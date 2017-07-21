Home > Events >

Music comedian's maiden event set for July 23rd

'The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq' Music comedian's maiden event set for July 23rd

Come watch the Musicomedian ‘Kenny Blaq’ in all his elements and at his best with a host of other crazy performers.

Looking for a wonderful time out? Then make a date to be at ‘The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq’ happening at Eko Hotel.

Seeing how he has set other events on fire, imagine what he has planned for his maiden concert.

Regular Tickets almost sold out. Red Carpet starts by 6pm and show starts at 7pm.

Admission: Regular- N5000 VIP- N20,000, Table for 10 – N1,000,000.

Tickets already selling at: All Domino's pizza outlets, genesis deluxe cinemas, silverbird cinemas, filmhouse cinemas, ozone cinemas, Silver bird Cinema, Eko Hotel, ebaeno supermarkets, slot, ariiyatickets.com, NaijaTicketshop.com nairabox.comonsele.comticketsdey.com

For table reservations call: 08121213053, 08091581055 or 08025193341.

If you love the music comedian, then you don’t wanna miss this…The Oxymoron of Kenny Blaq, powered by ------ Unicmade Entertainment & Records Packaged by Lanre Makun Events and Yaw naija entertainment and proudly supported by Domino's pizza, cold stone creamery, fero mobile, nobel carpets and rug, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Lagos State Inland Revenue Service.

Kenny Blaq killing it
