Don't Drop The Mic to hold 2nd Year Anniversary this July

"Don't Drop The Mic" Urban variety show is getting geared up for their 2nd Year Anniversary this July

It's already been 2 years since Don't Drop The Mic (DDTM) appeared on the entertainment scene, and they are showing no signs of slowing down.

  • Published:
Don't Drop The Mic 2nd Anniversary play

Don't Drop The Mic 2nd Anniversary

DDTM appears to have brought back genuine creativity and talent to an industry that relies heavily on celebrity involvement in order for a show to be successful.

The DDTM show consists of a hand picked team of extremely talented artists that are capable of creating songs and musicals on the spot using suggestions provided by the audience.

play Don't Drop The Mic 2nd Anniversary

 

Noteable artists in the industry have also gotten involved with features from the likes of MI Abaga, Vector and the legendary Femi Kuti.

Now DDTM is getting geared up for their 2nd Year Anniversary, which promises to be an immense spectacle of the best artists Nigeria has to offer. No miming or singing along, just pure original and undiluted talent on display.

Make sure you turn up to be a part of history, as DDTM carves it's own lane in the road of Nigerian entertainment.

Date - Saturday 29th of July 2017

Time - 5pm Gate - N500 (Includes free Jameson cocktail)

Venue - Nouveau Center, 12 Babatunde Jose Rd (Former Festival Road), Off Adetokunbo ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone - 08098711724 OR 08097363831 Website - www.donotdropthemic.com Social - IG @donotdropthemic; TW: @donotdropthemic; FB @dontdropthemic

