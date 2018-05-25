news

Will Smith has turned back the years by joining Reggaeton Singer, Nicky Jam on "Live It Up", the official song for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Albanian singer, Ira Estrefi, also appears on the song, which was produced by producer/DJ, Diplo.

The song's release will mark the first time the Fresh Prince will put out music in nearly a year. In August last year, he and longtime collaborator Jazzy Jeff debuted an EDM song titled "Get Lit" at the Livewire Festival in England.

Most fans may know Nicky Jam as the fresh-faced singer behind songs like X ( Equis) and Te Bote (Remix).

Era Istrefi is enjoying a growing profile in her home country as well as Eastern Europe.

Diplo, on the other hand, has been releasing a steady stream of songs and projects for quite a while. After playing with African sounds in the earlier part of 2018, the producer has most recently collaborated with Labrinth and Sia as the supergroup LSD.

The Fresh Prince returns

"Live It Up" is sure to elicit a sense of nostalgia among older listeners who have grown accustomed to seeing Will Smith in starring roles in Hollywood as opposed to records and stages as he did in the late 90s and the 2000s.

Performing under the moniker "The Fresh Prince and Jazzy Jeff", Will Smith and Jazzy Jeff were the first rap group to win a Grammy, taking the nod for "Parents Just Don't Understand" in 1989 in the newly created Best Rap performance category.

The collaboration with Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi follows in a long line of World Cup songs.

Every four years, a carefully selected singer or two create a song that best captures the spirit of the world cup as the theme song for that year's edition.

The Russia 2018 World Cup will hold in different Russian cities from the 14th of June 2018. 32 teams will compete for top honours. The final will be played at the Luzhniki Stadium on the 15th of July 2018.