Watch the making of Adekunle Gold's video, 'There is a God'

Adekunle Gold has shared the behind-the-scene visuals of his forthcoming video for the song, 'There is a God', which features the Lagos Community Gospel Choir.
About 30 is expected to be released on May 25, 2018 with the tracklist and pre-order links already out.
In anticipation of the project, the singer decided to share behind the scenes recording of a soon to be released single off the album, There is a God.
According to Adekunle Gold, he had written the song two years ago and initially had no plans to involve a choir, but after working with the choir at a concert, he thought it was a beautiful one that had to be re-enacted.