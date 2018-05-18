Watch the making of Adekunle Gold's video, 'There is a God'

news

Adekunle Gold who recently announced the release date for his sophomore album, ‘About30‘ has now shared the visuals for the making of one of the songs off the project, ‘There is a God‘ featuring the Lagos Community Gospel Choir.

About 30 is expected to be released on May 25, 2018 with the tracklist and pre-order links already out.

In anticipation of the project, the singer decided to share behind the scenes recording of a soon to be released single off the album, There is a God.

ALSO READ: Adekunle Gold serenades at TraceLive listening party

According to Adekunle Gold, he had written the song two years ago and initially had no plans to involve a choir, but after working with the choir at a concert, he thought it was a beautiful one that had to be re-enacted.