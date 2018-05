news

Yasss! We are super pumped and siked because Adekunle Gold has finally dropped the tracklist for his most anticipated album yet, "About 30."

As expected, the singer's hit single, "Ire" begins the tracklist. Numbered 17 on the list, there are speculations that the "About 30" album might be a continuation of his previous album, "Gold," although it had 13 songs on its track list.

The album features the likes of Seun Kuti and Flavour.

See the full track list below: