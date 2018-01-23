Home > Entertainment > Music >

Video: LadiPoe - 'Are you down'

Ladipoe in the building, are you down?

Ladipoe proves the party is anywhere he goes with new visuals for his second release under Mavin Records.

Familiar faces in the video include singer Funbi, rapper Chyn and Tec of Show Dem Camp as cameos. Leading Lady Tiwa Savage, who kills the sultry hook, and producer Don Jazzy also make casual appearances.

The “Are You Down” visuals mark Ladipoe’s second collaboration with JM Films and director Tshisz Nelson, following their work on “Man Already” last year.

