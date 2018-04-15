VGMA 2018 full list of winners

The ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, 2018 saw late Ebony and Sarkodie sweep 4 awards each.
She tied with Sarkodie who also had 4 awards on the night. The SarkCess Music label owner won the "Rapper of the Year" award for the 5th time in his career.
Lynx Entertainment label artiste Kuami Eugene won the "Best New Artiste of the Year" award. Fancy Gadam also won a top award on the night; "Song of the Year" with "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.
The night which celebrates the hard work of musicians in the country saw some great performances from Sarkodie, Samini, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage from Nigeria and Nasty C from South Africa.
Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards for the year 2018.
Ebony (Winner)
Joe Mettle
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)
Dope Nation
Dhat Gyal
OBK
Real MC
Christian
Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko
Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle
Efatawo – Nacee
Adom – Gifty Osei
Jehovah – Ceccy Twum
Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (Winner)
State of the Art – Teephlow
Light it up – Sarkodie
Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker
Dear God – B4bonah
My Own – Samini (Winner)
Until the Dawn – Efya
My Name – Stonebwoy
Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan
Rewind – Mzvee
Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale
Odo – Kidi (Winner)
Dream - Kumi Guitar
Bronya – Wutah
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Ladder – Lil Win
Over – R2bees
Hustle – Ebony
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)
Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru
Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown
Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet
Ayoo – Shatta Wale
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann
Sponsor – Ebony (Winner)
Makoma – Adina
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Say You Love Me – Kidi
Sing My Name – Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx
My Baby – Magnon
Come From Afar – Stonebwoy
Joe Mettle (Winner)
Patience Nyarko
Joyce Blessing
Celestine Donkor
Gifty Osei
Nance
Kuami Eugene (Winner)
Wutah
KiDi
Becca
Stonebwoy (Winner)
Ebony
MzVee
Shatta Wale
Bullet – Maame Hwe (Winner)
Kumi Guitar – Dream
Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni
Kofi Kinaata – Last Show
Samini – My own
Stonebwoy – My Name
Teephlow – State of the Art
Kumi Guitar - Dream
Samini – My own
Sarkodie – Glory
Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) (Winner)
Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)
King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)
B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)
Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)
Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)
Sarkodie (Winner)
Yaa pono
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
VVIP
Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni (Winner)
King Promise – Selfish
Kidi – Odo
Kuami Eugene – Angela
Mugeez – Over
Samini – My own.
Adina – Makoma (Winner)
Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone
Efya – Love
Mzvee – Bright light
Becca – Summye (Pillow)
Wutah (Winner)
VVIP
R2bees
Sarkodie – Light it up (Winner)
Eno Barony – Fear no man
Teephlow – Phlowducation
Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper
Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper
Strongman – Transformer
Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over
Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni
MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix
Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey
Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer
Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl
Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash
Davido (Winner)
Wizkid
Toofan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Kuami Eugene (Winner)
King Promise
Kurl Songx
Kidi
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4bonah
Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)
Sponsor – Ebony
Odo – Kidi
Angela – Kuami Eugene
Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants
One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann
Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean
Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.
My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B
Oh Yeah – King Promise
Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown
Bonified – Ebony (Winner)
Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy
Daavi – MzVee
Highest – Sarkodie