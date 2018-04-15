VGMA 2018 full list of winners

news

Late Afro-Dancehall musician, Ebony Reigns has been posthumously crown "Artiste of the Year" at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, 2018 saw the "Maame Hw3" hitmaker sweep 3 other awards.

She tied with Sarkodie who also had 4 awards on the night. The SarkCess Music label owner won the "Rapper of the Year" award for the 5th time in his career.

Lynx Entertainment label artiste Kuami Eugene won the "Best New Artiste of the Year" award. Fancy Gadam also won a top award on the night; "Song of the Year" with "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.

The night which celebrates the hard work of musicians in the country saw some great performances from Sarkodie, Samini, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Tiwa Savage from Nigeria and Nasty C from South Africa.

Here are all the winners of the Ghana Music Awards for the year 2018.

Artistes of the Year

Ebony (Winner)

Joe Mettle

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Unsung Category

Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)

Dope Nation

Dhat Gyal

OBK

Real MC

Christian

Gospel of the Year

Bo Noo Ni – Joe Mettle (Winner)

Boot for Boot - Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko

Efatawo – Nacee

Adom – Gifty Osei

Jehovah – Ceccy Twum

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Grind Day Remix – Kwesi Arthur (Winner)

State of the Art – Teephlow

Light it up – Sarkodie

Pen and Paper – Ko-jo Cue & Shaker

Dear God – B4bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

My Own – Samini (Winner)

Until the Dawn – Efya

My Name – Stonebwoy

Faya Burn Dem – Article Wan

Rewind – Mzvee

Dem Confuse – Shatta Wale

Highlife Song of the Year

Odo – Kidi (Winner)

Dream - Kumi Guitar

Bronya – Wutah

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Ladder – Lil Win

Over – R2bees

Hustle – Ebony

Hiplife Artiste of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)

Boys Boys – Nancee Ft. Guru

Pain Killer – Sarkodie Ft. Runtown

Obi Agyi obi Girl- Captain Planet

Ayoo – Shatta Wale

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Ras Cann

Afro-pop Song of the Year

Sponsor – Ebony (Winner)

Makoma – Adina

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Say You Love Me – Kidi

Sing My Name – Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey – Kurl Songx

My Baby – Magnon

Come From Afar – Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle (Winner)

Patience Nyarko

Joyce Blessing

Celestine Donkor

Gifty Osei

Nance

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Kuami Eugene (Winner)

Wutah

KiDi

Becca

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy (Winner)

Ebony

MzVee

Shatta Wale

Songwriter of the Year

Bullet – Maame Hwe (Winner)

Kumi Guitar – Dream

Joe Mettle- Bo Noo Ni

Kofi Kinaata – Last Show

Samini – My own

Stonebwoy – My Name

Record of the Year

Teephlow – State of the Art

Kumi Guitar - Dream

Samini – My own

Sarkodie – Glory

Best Music Video of the Year

Captain Planet – Obi Agyi Obi (Directed by Phamous Films) (Winner)

Kumi Guitar- Dream (Directed by Abass)

King Promise – Selfish ( Directed by Vertex)

B4bonah – My Girl (Directed by Nicol-Sey)

Opanka – Wedding Car (Directed by Bra Shizzle)

Lil Shaker & Ko-jo-Cue – Pen & Paper (Directed by Ekumodzi)

Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the Year

Sarkodie (Winner)

Yaa pono

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

VVIP

Best Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle – Bo Noo Ni (Winner)

King Promise – Selfish

Kidi – Odo

Kuami Eugene – Angela

Mugeez – Over

Samini – My own.

Best Female Vocalist of the Year

Adina – Makoma (Winner)

Nana Yaa – Don’t leave alone

Efya – Love

Mzvee – Bright light

Becca – Summye (Pillow)

Best Group of the Year

Wutah (Winner)

VVIP

R2bees

Best Rapper of the Year

Sarkodie – Light it up (Winner)

Eno Barony – Fear no man

Teephlow – Phlowducation

Lil Shaker – Pen & Paper

Ko-Jo Cue – Pen & Paper

Strongman – Transformer

Best collaboration of the Year

Shatta Wale Ft. SM Militants – Taking Over

Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean – Bo noo ni

MzVee Ft. Patoranking – Sing my name remix

Kurl Songx Ft. Sarkodie – Jennifer Lomotey

Sarkodie Ft. Runtown – Pain Killer

Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata – Obi Agyi Obi Girl

Becca Ft. Patoranking – Na Wash

Best African Artiste of the year

Davido (Winner)

Wizkid

Toofan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of the year

Kuami Eugene (Winner)

King Promise

Kurl Songx

Kidi

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4bonah

Song of the Year

Total Cheat – Fancy Gadam Ft. Sarkodie (Winner)

Sponsor – Ebony

Odo – Kidi

Angela – Kuami Eugene

Taking Over – Shatta Wale Ft. SM Millitants

One Corner – Patapaa Ft. Rad Cann

Bo Noo Nii – Joe Mettle Ft. Luigi Maclean

Obi Agyi Obi Girl – Captain Planet Ft. Kofi Kinaata.

My Baby – Magnom ft Joey B

Oh Yeah – King Promise

Pain Killer – Sarkodie feat. Runtown

Album of the Year

Bonified – Ebony (Winner)

Epistles of Mama – Stonebwoy

Daavi – MzVee

Highest – Sarkodie