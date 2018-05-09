Tiwa Savage and Headies 2018

news

Tiwa Savage is one of the biggest artists in the country, and it was no surprise she got multiple nominations at the 12th edition of the Headies.

At the awards, Tiwa Savage performed before the final act of the night Davido. It would have been great to have the Queen of Nigerian music give a dope performance of her hits and features within the last six months. Sadly, that did not happen.

Just like the J. Cole concert, Tiwa Savage decided to perform with a DJ and not with a band which is not befitting of her A-list status in the music scene. Her performance wasn't the best of the night despite the hit songs in her set.

Performing a medley of ''Get it now'', and then ''Like'', Tiwa Savage lip synced through the entire set. It wasn't intimate, her performance felt rather mechanical.

Also, her performance was a bit tone deaf as she performed the hit single 'Diet' by DJ Enimoney, Reminisce and Mr. Real.

The song has come under scrutiny as of late for its tongue in cheek reference and glorification of codeine consumption.

A week earlier, the BBC Nigeria released a documentary on the consumption of codeine by Nigerian youths. This doc has triggered multiple conversations on the roles entertainers play in glorifying drug abuse.

On the surface, it all looks fine for her to have performed the song, which she featured on and is one of the banging joints on the streets, but for an artist of her calibre, she should have known better and is expected to do better.



While no one is asking Tiwa Savage to be a role model to their kids, a sense of responsibility is expected from an artist with her clout.

The fault doesn't fall on only her shoulders. The organizers of the Headies should have requested for the song not to be performed at the awards. The performance of the controversial song seems like an endorsement of sorts by the Headies.

Tiwa Savage bagged an award for her collabo with Wizkid, but on Nigerian music's biggest night she could have done a whole lot more.