Headies 2018 was a night of glitz, glamour, rewarding and celebrating artists who excelled during the year under review, and also captivating perfomances.

Each year, we witness top performances from artists who take to The Headies stage and wonder, can anyone ever top this?

Nigerian artists have recognised the Headies stage as one of the biggest in the music industry, and usually seize the opportunity given to perform at the event with both hands.

At-times, complete with a band, DJ, dancers and even hypeman, the Headies stage provides the platform to showcase your craft at its highest.

Worthy to note that the artistes on the night, largely performed with the help of the five man band and back-up singers with very few opting for the DJ route.

Sandwiched in-between award presentations and speeches were some of the best stage performances that you will ever see and with a total of over 10 performances on the night.

Here is our 5 notable performances at Headies 2018.

1. Mr Real

One of the songs that blazed the charts towards the end of last year, and defined the current sound of Nigerian music was Legbegbe by Uchenna Okafor popularly known as Mr Real.

Nominated for couple of awards, Mr Real was one of the earliest to take to the stage, and he burnt it down setting the bar so high that others who came after struggled to catch up.

Armed with his set of dancers, Mr Real came on stage waving a white flag, but he wasn't offering peace as his well choreographed dance moves, energetically charged steps and expression left carnage on the Headies stage.

Mr Real's performance was the first on the night that got the entire audience on their feet as everyone joined in to fun won ni Legbegbe.

2. Danfo Drivers

The duo of Mountain Black and Mad Melon performed on the Headies stage in continuance of the awards theme of always bringing back classic groups like they did with Trybesmen and The Remedies in the past.

Performing their hit single, Kpolongo, Danfo Drivers brought a huge dose of nostalgia as everyone sang along to the anthem.

The set which lasted barely three minutes will be forever remembered as one of the best on the Headies stage.

3. Johnny Drille

Alternative act, Johnny Drille was one of the winners on the night, even though he did not go home with any plaque.

Nominated for several awards in the midst of more established acts and losing out was not something to moon over, and getting the opportunity to perform at the Headies stage, was probably one he would not have anticipated years ago.

Rendering his hit single, ''Romeo and Juliet'', Johnny Drille backed by just two dancers, took to the stage, controlled, vocally assured and serenaded the audience, despite his song not being a dance song or of high energy.

He added a touch at the end when his 'Juliet' joined him on stage and they created a shape of two becoming one.

4. Falz

The first performer of the night was Falz, and though at the point the excitement was just building up, Falz who had been nominated in the best performer category proved why he deserved his nomination.

Coming on stage on a power bike and an array of dancers, Falz started the show on a high note, performing La Fete, joining in the choreography with his dancers and interacting well with the audience, covering every inch of the stage during his set.

5. Simi

One of the stars on the night was Simi, as she went home with three awards and also gave a performance that reminded us of the talented singer that she is.

Though initially restricting herself to just one quarter of the stage and having too many dancers who didn't exactly seem to know what they were doing.

Simi who started nervously soon grew into the performance, becoming more confident, more expressive, more in synch with her crew and finished strong as she killed the night with her killer vocal chords.

Other performances on the night were Niniola, Zule Zoo, Maleek Berry, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage and Davido.