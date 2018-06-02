Tekno signs deal with Universal Music Group, Island Records

news

On Thursday, the 31st of May, 2018, leading Nigerian Afrofusion singer, Tekno, signed a deal with Universal Music Group Africa.

The deal, in partnership with Island Records, introduces Tekno and his unique brand of music to new and exciting markets even as it further re-establishes him as one of Nigeria’s biggest musical talents.

The Tekno deal comes off the heels of another Universal marquee signing, as renowned Bantu crooner, Mr. Eazi also recently joined the UMG Africa ranks.

Speaking on Tekno’s signing, the General Manager, Universal Music Group Nigeria, Mr. Ezegozie Eze, said: “Tekno is the latest addition to the Universal Music family. Tekno’s talent is truly undeniable as we’ve seen already with the current array of hits already under his belt. His addition to the UMG fold ensures that his impressive sound and brand reach new markets as we continue to sell Africa to the world.”

Tekno, whose real name is Augustine Miles Kelechi, is well renowned for covering the artistic spectrum as a producer, singer, performer, dancer and fashion enthusiast.

Speaking whilst signing with UMG Nigeria, he said: “I am extremely excited to sign with UMG as I'm ready to take my music to new heights, have a platform to showcase my versatility, push my music and ideas, and show the world how diverse African music and musicians can be. I want the Tekno brand to reach the global stage. Being with a full team in Nigeria, in Africa, and working with Alex and Island UK means that there are machines in place to ensure my music is delivered to my fans and the world with the best quality possible.”

Tekno’s slew of hits include instant classics like ‘Pana’, ‘Yawa’ and more recently ‘Jogodo’.

The President of Urban, Island Records, Mr. Alex Boateng, said: “Tekno is special as an artist and music maker. It is an absolute pleasure to now be a part of his journey and help him reach the international status his talent deserves. Island is the best place in the industry for culture and creativity so it is a privilege to provide the perfect home for him.”

About Universal Music Group Nigeria

Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGNG) is Nigeria’s leading entertainment company, engaged in recorded music, music publishing, live events production, brands partnerships, merchandising and audiovisual content. Universal Music Nigeria is a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment in more than 60 countries. UMGNG is the third of four offices opened on the continent and the regional office for West Africa primarily looking after Nigeria, Ghana, and Gambia. UMGNG is committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship in broadening opportunities for our artists on both the domestic and world stages as well as creating new experiences for fans. UMGNG is composed of the first all-black team in Universal history with five subsidiaries: UMGB (creative agency), ULive (live events & production company), UMG Live (talent bookings and management), and Bravado (360 full service merchandise company).

http://www.universalmusic.ng

About Island Records

Almost 60 years on from its birth in Jamaica, Island is one of the most revered and respected labels in the world. The Island label has been responsible for the careers of some of the biggest stars in music including U2, Bob Marley, Cat Stevens, Traffic, Fairport Convention, Sandy Denny, Toots & The Maytals, Marianne Faithfull, Aswad, Tom Waits, King Sunny Ade, Robert Palmer, Sly & Robbie, Melissa Etheridge, The Slits, Grace Jones, Tom Tom Club, Pulp, Tricky, Talvin Singh, and latterly Amy Winehouse, DJ Shadow, Keane, Mumford & Sons, Paul Weller, Hozier, Florence + The Machine, Ben Howard, Bombay Bicycle Club, Sean Paul, Jessie J, Dizzee Rascal, Disclosure, Big Shaq and Giggs.