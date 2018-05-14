Home > Entertainment > Music >

Skales storms out of TheNetng interview [Watch]

The pop star described the interview as an “attack”.

  • Published:

During a recent interview with TheNetng, Skales, who was a guest on the network's music breakdown show “Vibes with Victor,” stormed off in a temper after accusing the host of "attacking" him.

play

 

The interview which had been going well for over 15 minutes, took a negative turn when the host of the show, Victor Okpala noted that he did not think the singer's 2017 single – "Booty Language" was a genius song.

In the minutes following Victor's assertion, the pair argued over the validity of the host's statement while Skales insisted that the music journalist had no right to make such assertions.

play

 

As the debate heated up, Skales stated that he was getting pissed with the interview and subsequently stormed out of the interview.

Watch the video clip above.

Singer calls out Buhari as the worst president in the world

Skales has blasted President, Muhammadu Buhari.

play

 

The music star who could not hide his disdain for the present situation in Nigeria took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, where he called out Mr President.

"Buhari is the worst president in the world yes I said it ....this human abuse has to stop ...u lied to us wen I wanted to be voted in ...shame !!! I love my country and I want the best for my country," he tweeted.

 

Skales' comment appears to be based on the recent accusations levelled against men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which have come under serious fire for their alleged roles in beating up and illegally arresting innocent Nigerians.

Skales is not the first artist to come out to blast President Buhari over certain issues in the country. Controversial musician and activist, Charly Boy back in 2017 led a protest in Abuja which he termed an Anti-Buhari protest. At some point in the protest, it was alleged that Charly boy was assaulted.

