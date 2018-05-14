news

During a recent interview with TheNetng, Skales, who was a guest on the network's music breakdown show “Vibes with Victor,” stormed off in a temper after accusing the host of "attacking" him.

The pop star described the interview as an “attack”.

The interview which had been going well for over 15 minutes, took a negative turn when the host of the show, Victor Okpala noted that he did not think the singer's 2017 single – "Booty Language" was a genius song.

In the minutes following Victor's assertion, the pair argued over the validity of the host's statement while Skales insisted that the music journalist had no right to make such assertions .

As the debate heated up, Skales stated that he was getting pissed with the interview and subsequently stormed out of the interview.

Watch the video clip above.

Singer calls out Buhari as the worst president in the world

Skales has blasted President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The music star who could not hide his disdain for the present situation in Nigeria took to his Twitter page on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, where he called out Mr President.

"Buhari is the worst president in the world yes I said it ....this human abuse has to stop ...u lied to us wen I wanted to be voted in ...shame !!! I love my country and I want the best for my country," he tweeted.

Skales' comment appears to be based on the recent accusations levelled against men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) which have come under serious fire for their alleged roles in beating up and illegally arresting innocent Nigerians.

