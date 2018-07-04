Runtown announces new single hours after injunction by label Eric Many

news

Runtown announces the release date to his new single, entitled, 'Oh, oh, oh'.

Barely hours after a fresh injunction filed in the High Court at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by his former label, Eric Many, Runtown took to his social media pages to announce the date and title to his new single.

NEXT WEEK FRIDAY #NewMusic A post shared by Soundgod (@runtown) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:09am PDT

The new song which is titled, 'Oh, Oh, Oh' is scheduled for release on Friday, July 13 and will serve as a follow up to Unleash , which was released on June 29.

Eric Many drags Runtown to court again

Earlier on Wednesday, July 4, his former record label, Eric Many had revived the contract dispute that has been ongoing for the past two years following Runtown's announcement that he was no longer with the label.

In a statement published in Punch Newspapers, the label made public a court injunction against the singer for what they term, a case of contempt of an existing court order against him, following the release of his single 'Unleash'.

This will be the fourth time that Eric Many will be taking Runtown to court in the space of two years and it is yet to be seen if this injunction will in anyway affect the release of the new single.