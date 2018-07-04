Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Runtown announces new single hours after injunction by label Eric Many

Runtown Singer announces new single barely hours after court injunction

Runtown has announced that he will be releasing a new single just hours after he was dragged to court by Eric Many Records.

  • Published:
play Runtown announces date for new single (Clicks&tones)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Runtown announces the release date to his new single, entitled, 'Oh, oh, oh'.

Barely hours after a fresh injunction filed in the High Court at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by his former label, Eric Many, Runtown took to his social media pages to announce the date and title to his new single.

 

NEXT WEEK FRIDAY #NewMusic

A post shared by Soundgod (@runtown) on

The new song which is titled, 'Oh, Oh, Oh' is scheduled for release on Friday, July 13 and will serve as a follow up to Unleash, which was released on June 29.

ALSO READ: Full story of Runtown drama with Eric Many

Eric Many drags Runtown to court again

play Runtown and Dilly, owner of Eric Many (36Ng)
 

Earlier on Wednesday, July 4, his former record label, Eric Many had revived the contract dispute that has been ongoing for the past two years following Runtown's announcement that he was no longer with the label.

In a statement published in Punch Newspapers, the label made public a court injunction against the singer for what they term, a case of contempt of an existing court order against him, following the release of his single 'Unleash'.

This will be the fourth time that Eric Many will be taking Runtown to court in the space of two years and it is yet to be seen if this injunction will in anyway affect the release of the new single.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Pulse List Here are the 15 biggest songs of 2018 so farbullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Davido, Wizkid From Lagos to the world, Nigerian pop giants are...bullet

Related Articles

Runtown Singer launches indie music company, 'Sound God Music Group'
Pulse List See celebrities reaction to Otedola bridge fuel tanker explosion
New Music Runtown - Unleash feat. Fekky
Headies 2018 5 snubs at the music award ceremony
Runtown Nigerian popstar covers FV Magazine alongside Adonis Bosso
Runtown Eric Many Records sues singer for N267m
Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
Krizbeatz Producer says he will win a Grammy award in 2 years time
Lil Ashh Nigerian rapper makes comeback with photoshoot

Music

Runtown Singer in fresh trouble as Eric Many drags him to court again
New Video Simi - 'Aimasiko'
Pulse List Here are the 10 best videos of 2018 so far
New Video Orezi - Ijo Wakanda