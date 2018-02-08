news

A day to his 85th birthday, legendary music producer, Quincy Jones revealed a Pandora's box of secrets about everyone from Michael Jackson and the Beatles to T-Pain in an extensive interview with New York Magazine.

The 28-time Grammy winner is reputed for always having something to say,. You may remember a 2015 interview where he disclosed that he often called the King of Pop "Smelly" while they worked together .

This time, he had a lot to say, about topics like the music industry and artistes such as artists like Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith and Mark Ronson that he is optimistic for. He also made claims that he had dated Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The most interesting tidbits from the conversation came from the archives. Jones had no love to spare for some of the legends he has worked with in the past, including Michael Jackson and the Beatles.

ALSO READ: Quincy Jones says Paul Allen can play the Guitar like Jimi Hendrix

Quincy Jones was the producer behind Michael Jackson's most iconic era, the years when he made the classic "Bad" and "Thriller".

These albums till today are seen as some of the most ingenious collections of music in history. However, he claims the King of Pop wasn't the original genius we though he was.

Was Michael Jackson a thief?

"He stole a lot of songs", Jones told New York Magazine, citing "State of Independence" by Donna Summer where he claims Jackson lifted the guitar riff for his 1982 hit, "Billie Jean".

"He was as Machiavellian as they come. Greedy, man. Greedy," he said.

Jones also added that he never let Jackson rest after he had his infamous plastic surgery. The pop star had claimed that his vitiligo, a rare skin condition was his reason for going under the knife, but Jones says it was "bullshit".

If Quincy was able to dig into a long time friend and collaborator, who then are the Beatles?

"Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don't even talk about it," Jones said, calling the legendary band "no-playing motherfuckers."

The Beatles were terrible

Ringo Starr, who found fame as the drummer for the Beatles and worked on Quincy Jones' solo album, was the object of a lot of jabs.

The mega producer recalls an episode where the drummer spent three hours on a part of a song, only to take a 90 minute break to eat and drink. Another drummer came and did it in 15 minutes, Jones claims.

After referencing his experiences with these legends, Jones also talked about his own mistakes and it gave him the opportunity to point a finger in the direction of a crooner of the modern era, T-Pain.

ALSO READ: Quincy Jones claims he used to date Ivanka Trump and Tommy Hilfiger set them up

In 2010, a team of musicians decided to record a tribute to the producer.

Attention to detail

The result was 2010's "Soul Bossa Nostra", which featured various artists re-recording songs he had produced in the past as a tribute to Jones' work.

“I was not in favor of doing it, but the rappers wanted to record something as a tribute to me , where they’d do versions of songs that I’d done over my career” he said.

“I said to them, “Look, you got to make the music better than we did on the originals.”

T-Pain, who recorded Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” with Robin Thicke for the album, was one of those artistes.

"That didn’t happen. T-Pain, man, he didn’t pay attention to the details.”, Jones says.

These comments are only a drop in the ocean in a sea of claims, accusations and pleas.

Most of the artistes mentioned, save for T-Pain who says Quincy Jones is angry with the world, are yet to respond.