Producer of hit song, 'Assurance' talks on working with Davido

Davido's 'Assurance' became an instant hit when it was released in April and the producer, SperoachBeatz says it took him an hour to put the instrumental together.

During an exclusive interview with Pulse, where he also took us through the stage by stage process of making the instrumental, Obi Prosper popularly known as SperoachBeatz disclosed how long it took him to create the beat and why Davido was the only artist that could do justice to the instrumental.

He also spoke on how he started his career, his relationship with Abuja based producer, GospelOnDeBeatz and becoming a member of the Davido's DMW family.

On producing 'Assurance' for Davido

''I made this beat in one hour, the idea and everything came up in less than one hour and I played it for Peruzzi, who took it to Davido and immediately he came in and jumped on it.

''To be very honest, when I was making this beat, the only person in Africa that came to my mind was Davido, I knew he would do justice to it.

This song actually changed my life, like the kind of people that write me, big music heads who now call me to work with me, and the production fee self has increased oh, I can''t lie.''

On his relationship with GospelOnDeBeatz

SperoachBeatz also discussed his relationship with GospelOnDeBeatz who produced the hit single, All Of You off Davido's debut album, Omo Baba Olowo,

''Gospel is actually my immediate elder brother and the person who inspired me to take to production but I felt if I learnt under him, I would have taken it for granted and not faced it seriously.

I was just bored at home one day, and I went to fellow producer, VC Perez, who put me through the basics, I worked with him for two years before going back to my brother, and I have been producing professionally since 2013.''

How he met with Davido

''Last year, me and Peruzzi were in Abuja, shortly after we dropped the video, For Your Pocket, which was produced by me, when Davido liked his video on Instagram, seconds later, he started following him.

Then after the 30 Billion Gang Tour, Peruzzi met with Davido, next thing, he was signed to DMW and being Peruzzi's producer, I automatically became a member of the gang.''

SperoachBeatz also hinted that he has other songs with Davido that will be released in the coming weeks and he is under no pressure to deliver something better than what he attained on 'Assurance'.