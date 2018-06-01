news

Nasty C releases two new singles, ‘King’ and ‘Jungle’ ahead of his highly anticipated second album, Strings and Bling.

The South African who was crowned African artist of the year at the Headies 2018 features A$AP Ferg on the first single, King.

The American rapper recorded his verse during a visit to South Africa with Nasty C rapping about visiting African countries like Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and jumping on the Jollof war debate.

King was produced by South African beat maker, Tweezy.

Produced by American beatsmith, Cody Rhones, the second single, ‘Jungle’ is a trap-happy song and a meditation on Nasty C’s experience of the concrete jungle that is Johannesburg.

The forthcoming album, Strings And Bling is Nasty C’s first release through Universal Music Group Africa coming almost two years after his debut album, Bad Hair released in 2016.

LISTEN TO KING HERE