Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music :  Aramide – 'Jowo'

Music Aramide – 'Jowo'

‘Jowo’ mainly talks about love and how much she appreciates the love she is being showered with by her sweetheart.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Multiple-award winning Nigerian Afro-Soul/Jazz artist, Aramide releases a new single titled ‘Jowo’.

The smooth-voiced songstress sings beautifully on this love tune expressing how great she feels about her partner. Produced by Sizzle Pro, ‘Jowo’ mainly talks about love and how much she appreciates the love she is being showered with by her sweetheart.

Signed to Baseline Music, Aramide has always been on top of her game since she released her ”Suitcase” album in November, 2016 with featured singles like ‘FunMi Lowo’ featuring, Sir Dauda and ‘Love Me’ featuring, Adekunle Gold which has topped various charts for several weeks.

Download, listen and share this beautiful music by Aramide.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Going Independent The true story of the birth and demise of Nigerian...bullet
2 Peter Okoye Mr P does not have the ‘Psquare’ voice that we recognise...bullet
3 M.I Abaga Rapper, Chocolate City are suing Nas for not submitting a...bullet

Related Articles

Niniola Singer releases "This Is Me" album cover, tracklist
Music Sess, Spax - 'Don't Worry'
Music Ketchup - 'Olingo'
Music Adekunle Gold - 'Money'
Video Mr P (Peter, Psquare) - 'Cool it down'

Music

Music OGee – 'Bundasa' ft Cabo Snoop
Niniola Singer releases "This Is Me" album cover, tracklist
Music Sess, Spax - 'Don't Worry'
Music Ketchup - 'Olingo'