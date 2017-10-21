Music :  Aramide – 'Jowo'

Multiple-award winning Nigerian Afro-Soul/Jazz artist, Aramide releases a new single titled ‘Jowo’.

The smooth-voiced songstress sings beautifully on this love tune expressing how great she feels about her partner. Produced by Sizzle Pro, ‘Jowo’ mainly talks about love and how much she appreciates the love she is being showered with by her sweetheart.

Signed to Baseline Music, Aramide has always been on top of her game since she released her ”Suitcase” album in November, 2016 with featured singles like ‘FunMi Lowo’ featuring, Sir Dauda and ‘Love Me’ featuring, Adekunle Gold which has topped various charts for several weeks.

Download, listen and share this beautiful music by Aramide.