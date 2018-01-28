Is it too late to ask for a Mo'Hits re-union?

news

After nearly a decade of waiting, the iconic Mo' Hits crew finally reunited at Davido's 30 Billion concert.

In attendance were Don Jazzy, D'banj, Dr Sid, D'Prince, Kay Switch, Ikechukwu, the group's unofficial member and Special Ed.

Even though Wande Coal was missing, fans still saw the chemistry that we had come to know and love at the group's prime. The stage was b;lessed with performances of the group's greatest hits.

ALSO READ: Do we really want a Mo'Hits reunion or are we just missing our ex-girlfriend?

With our nostalgia at an all-time high, on the year's second episode of Facts Only with Osagie Alonge, Osagz considers the possibilities of a Mo' Hits reunion, what made the group tick so well and who won or lost after the group's split.