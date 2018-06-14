Drake Im Upset

news

Drake has released the visuals to his single, 'I'm Upset'.

The rapper who has been in the news lately with his much publicized beef with rapper Pusha T appears to have now shifted focus back to his music and scored another star studded video following Nice For What .

In the video, Drake reunites with members of his Degrassi cast from 2007, a series where he starred as Jimmy Brooks, which aired from 2001-2007.

Degrassi: The Next Generation is a Canadian teen drama TV series that Drake once featured in and there are a number of other famous alumni of the school including Shane Kippel (Spinner), Stacey Farber (Ellie), Adamo Rugguiero (Marco), Lauren Collins (Paige), Jake Epstein (Craig), Christina Schmidt (Terri) and Melissa McIntyre (Ashley) and more having a cameo in the video.