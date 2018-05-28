Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido announces the signing of Sauce Kid to his DMW label

Davido Pop star may just have announced the signing of Sauce Kid to his label

It seems Sauce Kid will be a part of Davido's music imprint, DMW.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido is believed to have signed rapper Sinzu to his DMW family (Notjustok)
Davido Music Worldwide has reportedly announced the latest addition to its stable in the person of Sauce Kid, now known as Sinzu.

Earlier today, March 28, Davido had posted a tweet teasing his fans that there was a major announcement in the offing and it will be made later tonight during his show in the United States.

He was later spotted on stage in DC alongside Sauce Kid performing the latter's 2011 hit single Çarolina on stage and in a snapchat post by Davido, it has now been revealed that the latest addition to the ever increasing ranks of his DMW gang is no other person than the rapper formerly known as Sauce Kid.

ALSO READ: 3 things Sinzu needs to do upon his return

 

 

Just last week, Davido had also announced the signing of indigenous rapper Idowest, expanding a label that already houses the likes of Davido himself, Mayorkun, Dremo, Peruzzi and Yonda, while hinting that he might also be adding a female artist soon.

Sauce Kid, whose real name is Babalola Falemi was recently released from a United States prison after serving two years for aggravated identity theft.

The rapper first came to reckoning with his breakout single, Omoge released in 2005, which featured legendary artist, Mike Okri.

Sauce Kid was to go on and enjoy a spell in the music scene following his return to the country delivering hit records like Yebariba, E don dey mad, Under G and Carolina.

Sauce Kid is moving on after serving jail term play Sauce Kid is now a free man keen to make his return to the music scene (Okhype)

His debut album, African American was released in 2010, followed by his Industreet in 2015 alongside his mixtapes, Money Long (2007) and Da Ripoff in 2011, but the gifted rapper has seen his career take a downturn with his alleged involvement in criminal activities carried out in the United States.

Pulse has made attempts to reach the DMW management for an official statement, but are yet to get a response.

However a source close to the artist informed us that following his return to social media, Sauce Kid had sent a Direct message (DM) to Davido, and it is believed that a discussion had taken place leading to a verbal agreement, which is now in place for the rapper to put pen to paper with the label.

