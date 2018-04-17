Sina Rambo ft Olamide - Baba Sina Rambo

news

HKN Music artist Sina Rambo returns with a new single titled Baba Sina Rambo in praise of his father, the famous “dancing senator“.

Sina Rambo who is a cousin to Davido seeks to capitalize on the buzz generated over the past few months by his father, Senator Ademola Adeleke who has been captured dancing at various events.

The senator who recently announced his intention to run in the Osun governorship election has become famous among Nigerian youths not because of the bills he has sponsored but his moves on the dancefloor.

Sina Rambo employs the services of YBNL head, Olamide and the song was produced by Young Jonn, the wicked producer.