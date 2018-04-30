3 Things Sinzu needs to do now that rapper is back

news

For Babalola Falemi, aka Sauce Kid, aka Sinzu, who recently gained his freedom from a US prison, ''Old things have passed away and behold, all things have become new''.

The rapper who had been in jail since July 2016 has been granted freedom after duly serving his time and earlier today, he took to his twitter page to acknowledge tweets and confirm that all he wants to do is rap.

It will be recalled that Sinzu first came into out consciousness following his 2005 hit single, 'Omoge', which featured legendary singer Mike Okri.

The song introduced the young rapper to the Nigerian audience and from then on, Sinzu enjoyed relative success after he moved back fully to the country.

ALSO READ: Sad story of Nigerian rapper

From singles like Yebariba, to his verse on Knighthouse's Finest, to 'E don dey mad' and later Under G, Sauce was a breathe of fresh air to the industry with his delivery and lyrical dexterity.

But a 2 year incarceration can change a lot, as it has indeed done for the rapper. While he was away, most of the rappers he rolled with have either fallen away or no longer popping like they used to.

Also, indigenous rap has fully planted its root on the hip-hop scene and English speaking emcees barely get any form of recognition these days, so with Sinzu coming back and clearly hinting that he is making a return to the game, what does Sinzu need to do to win the heart of rap lovers again?

ALSO READ: Rapper jailed for aggravated identity theft

Here are three things Sinzu needs to do, now that he is back.

1. Change the name Sinzu.

Yes, this might sound like a bit of a cliche or be mistaken for a religious take, but most of his troubles started after he changed from being Sauce Kid to Sinzu.

With Sauce Kid, it was all about the hit records, but with Sinzu, it has been about controversies, distractions and mis-steps.

I doubt anyone would also want to be associated with his brand at this point, so a name change may be a little step in showing that he is no longer about that life.

2. Imbibe a relentless work ethic

The industry Sinzu left two years ago is not the same as the one he is meeting upon his return.

And for every effort he put into his first coming, he must be prepared to double it this time.

When he initially burst unto the scene, he had the support of Storm Records to ease his entry into the scene, but he no longer has Storm Records.

Labels are no longer signing rappers and no one really cares about a rapper who is an ''has-been'', people will only invest if he proves to them that he can do it all over again.

He must be prepared to put out the music consistently and embrace social media in connecting with his fans and rebuilding his fan base.

3. He needs to surround himself with the right team

Before coming to Nigeria, Sinzu had built a relationship with the likes of talent manager T-Billz and budding rapper, Ghetto P.

When he landed into Nigeria, he immediately associated with the likes of Gino and Sossick with Obi Asika and his team providing creative direction from behind the scenes.

One of the secrets of succeeding in any industry today is having the right team and this Sinzu must be willing to do if he is to make any difference upon his second coming.

The greatest thing about creativity is that anything can work and with Sinzu, he can do anything.

Being good is the most important thing and Sinzu is good. While his lyrical talent, delivery and ability to imbibe reigning trends into his music, very few rappers can touch Sinzu on his day.

But upon his return, the competition is no longer against just rappers, Sinzu is coming back to an industry that has masked all genres into one and spitting bars alone will not get his music beyond a few doors.