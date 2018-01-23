news

Femi Kuti has announced plans to release a forthcoming album titled “One People, One World.”

According to reports, the new LP will be released on February 23, 2018, via his record label, Knitting Records.

To get the ball rolling, he reveals the video of title track from the forthcoming album, “One People One World,” which can be viewed above.

The song is in line with Femi’s activism theme, calling everyone to set aside differences and work towards a more peaceful world.