Adekunle Gold delivers the perfect roll out for About 30 album

Adekunle Gold is creating an experience with the release of his sophomore album, 'About 30' in a way that his contemporaries have not woken up to.

Since the release of his debut effort, Gold in 2016, it has been a journey of exciting times and accomplishments for the singer and all this he aims to capture in his follow up project, About 30 scheduled for release on Friday, May 25 2018.

But unlike your regular artiste who when not doing a Beyonce and dropping an album unannounced, goes ahead to advertise a release date, with the only buzz around the album tied to the pre-order links.

Adekunle Gold has gone ahead to create a happy moment with his promotion that deepens an intimate relationship with the fans, builds up the anxiety for the project and also create a victory lap for the effort he has put into it.

Adekunle Gold began the journey to About 30 with listening parties in the US , but knowing it all started for him at home, it is in Nigeria that he has delivered something futuristic.

It all started with the TraceLive event , where for the first time, he treated guests to few songs off the upcoming project, then it heightened on his social media accounts as he provided regular updates on the album.

Track titles are an important signifier of your direction as an artist and on May 12, Adekunle Gold shared the tracklist for the new album , significantly numbering the songs on the project as a continuation of his debut effort, starting from number 17 instead of the regular number one.

He then released the art work days later, requesting that his fans put it up as their social media display pictures.

But perhaps the most riveting and embracing of the journey with his fans has been the listening room creating a one-on-one intimate experience for his fans who register through the website particularly set up for the album experience, about30.info and the daily countdown on his pages leading to the day of release.

So as I closed from work after another hectic day, I had to stop over for my About 30 experience and even though social media was telling a story of fun-times and happy moments, I kept an open mind making my journey through the gates of the venue.

Walking through a pathway littered with About30 posters, one immediately gets sucked in to the singers presence, leading to a room with coloured lights and balloons in the shy.

He had also provided for 14 booths with headphones catering for the 14 songs on the album with the lyrics displayed for a sing along, so it was a moving experience from one booth to the other, where you get the pleasure of having a personal ride with each song.

There was also the soft touch of gifts presented to listeners with the wildest reactions in their respective booths.

As I exited the final booth, It was a journey worth starting all over, time had flown by in no time, but there were others on the line and all I could do was gaze into the moment that a Nigerian artiste creatively delivered something different.

In his marketing and promotional ingenuity, he has succeeded in turning his fans into family while showing how to build the perfect release and put joy into the entire album journey.