Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Zuriel Oduwole to train 90 African Girls in filmmaking

Zuriel Oduwole Girl education advocate to train 90 African Girls in filmmaking

The partnership, which is bankrolled by Sahara under the Grooming Film Extrapreneurs project, aims at giving the beneficiaries a head start towards pursuing a career in the creative arts.

  • Published:
Zuriel Oduwole, 15, in the footsteps of Malala Yousafzai, champions girls' education in Africa play

Zuriel Oduwole, 15, in the footsteps of Malala Yousafzai, champions girls' education in Africa

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zuriel Oduwole, young film maker and advocate for girl child education and gender equality has kicked off a film making session for 90 African girls in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire.

The programme, which kicked off on Monday, January 8, 2017 at the Lagos State Skill Acquisition & Vocational Center, Surulere will end on January 17, 2018 in Cote d’ Ivoire.

ALSO READ: World's youngest filmmaker featured on CNN

Zuriel Oduwole play

Zuriel Oduwole

(Connect Nigeria)

 

The partnership, which is bankrolled by Sahara under the Grooming Film Extrapreneurs project, aims at giving the beneficiaries a head start towards pursuing a career in the creative arts.

Tagged “Empowering the African Girl Child,” Oduwole said she was hopeful that the success of the project would encourage more corporations around the world to create partnerships with small groups to empower more girls across the globe.

Zuriel was among the winners of the 2016 New Africa Woman Awards.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet
2 "Game of Thrones" Brad Pitt offers $120,000 to watch show with Daenerysbullet
3 Golden Globes 2018 Here's why so many actors are wearing black to eventbullet

Related Articles

Zuriel Oduwole World's youngest filmmaker featured on CNN
Child Talent Nigerian sisters aged 11 and 8 discuss Trump, Brexit in new video
TEDxKids@Gbagada Maiden edition of annual conference set to hold this July
Ebony Life TV Sijibomi Ogundele talks luxury estate on Moments
Jumoke Adenowo Architect is stunning on cover of New African Woman magazine
New Africa Woman Awards 2016 Oby Ezekwesili, Zuriel Oduwole, Jumoke Adenowo and others emerge winners

Movies

Atlanta season 2 gets release date, 1st teaser
"Atalanta" Season 2 gets release date, 1st teaser
Davido plays a young pilot in teaser for new film
Davido Singer plays a young pilot in new Nollywood movie [Video]
Oprah Winfrey, Winner, Cecil B
Golden Globe Awards 2018 Oprah Winfrey receives Cecil B. DeMille award, gives powerful speech [Video]
handmaids tale
2018 Golden Globe Awards "The Handmaid's Tale" wins Best TV Series (Drama)