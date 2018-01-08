Zuriel Oduwole to train 90 African Girls in filmmaking

news

Zuriel Oduwole, young film maker and advocate for girl child education and gender equality has kicked off a film making session for 90 African girls in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’ Ivoire.

The programme, which kicked off on Monday, January 8, 2017 at the Lagos State Skill Acquisition & Vocational Center, Surulere will end on January 17, 2018 in Cote d’ Ivoire.

The partnership, which is bankrolled by Sahara under the Grooming Film Extrapreneurs project, aims at giving the beneficiaries a head start towards pursuing a career in the creative arts.

Tagged “Empowering the African Girl Child,” Oduwole said she was hopeful that the success of the project would encourage more corporations around the world to create partnerships with small groups to empower more girls across the globe.