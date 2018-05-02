Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch teaser for Kemi Adetiba's new film, King of Boys

"King of Boys" Here's your 1st look at Kemi Adetiba's new movie [Video]

"King of Boys" is Kemi Adetiba's new movie which features Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Omoni Oboli, Zack Orji, Osas Ajibade and Akin Lewis.

(Instagram/King of Boys)
Kemi Adetiba has released the teaser for her sophomore movie, "King of Boys."

The movie project which was announced by Adetiba in 2017 reunites Adetiba with Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale, after they worked together in her directorial debut, "The Wedding Party."

The movie also features popular rappers Ill Bliss and Reminisce in their movie debut roles.

Ot hers include Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Muazu, Zack Orji, Demola Adedoyin, Akin Lewis and Omoni Oboli.

The success of Kemi Adetiba's directorial debut

Kemi Adetiba's first feature film "The Wedding Party" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight.

After years of directing great music videos, the New York Film Academy alumna, who is popularly known as  Bruce Lee of Visuals," made her debut with the star-studded romantic comedy.

With the cultural impact, and commercial success of the movie, Adetiba positioned herself as a filmmaker to watch out for.

She followed up the success with "The King Women" - a web series that elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment.

play Toni Tones among the cast of Kemi Adetiba's "King of Boys" (Instagram/Toni Tones)

There's no official release date attached to the project and the plot is being kept under wraps, but "King of Boys" is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

