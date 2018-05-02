news

Kemi Adetiba has released the teaser for her sophomore movie, "King of Boys."

The movie project which was announced by Adetiba in 2017 reunites Adetiba with Adesua Etomi and Sola Sobowale, after they worked together in her directorial debut, "The Wedding Party."

@kingofboysmovie #TheKingIsComing #Teaser A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) on May 2, 2018 at 12:01am PDT

The movie also features popular rappers Ill Bliss and Reminisce in their movie debut roles.

Ot hers include Paul Sambo, Osas Ajibade, Toni Tones, Sani Muazu, Zack Orji, Demola Adedoyin, Akin Lewis and Omoni Oboli.

The success of Kemi Adetiba's directorial debut

Kemi Adetiba's first feature film "The Wedding Party" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), as the opening film of the City-to-City Spotlight.

After years of directing great music videos, the New York Film Academy alumna, who is popularly known as “Bruce Lee of Visuals," made her debut with the star-studded romantic comedy.

With the cultural impact, and commercial success of the movie, Adetiba positioned herself as a filmmaker to watch out for.

She followed up the success with "The King Women" - a web series that elevates conversations to a place of inspiration and empowerment.

There's no official release date attached to the project and the plot is being kept under wraps, but "King of Boys" is already one of the most anticipated movies of the year.