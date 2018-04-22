news

Verne Troyer, made popular for his role as "Mini-Me" in the 'Austin Powers' films, is dead.

The Hollywood actor died of undisclosed causes at the age of 49.

Sky News reports that the actor has struggled with alcoholism and was reportedly admitted to hospital in Los Angeles on April 4, 2018. He was placed on "involuntary psychiatric hold".

Verne's death was confirmed in a post shared via his official Facebook page.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message every day."

It also added: "Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately, this time was too much.

"During this recent time of adversity, he was baptised while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

"Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

Verne's co-actor, Austin Powers star, Mike Meyers, while paying tribute to his deceased colleague, said: "Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him.

"It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."

Besides "Austin Powers," Verne has featured in other films such as "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone" and Terry Gilliam's "The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus."

Verne also came fourth in the reality TV show, Celebrity Big Brother.

Verne's alcohol addiction

According to the reports, Verne was hospitalised for alcohol addiction in 2017.

At the time, the actor released a statement explaining his condition.

"I've been hearing from some concerned fans, so I'd like to address a very personal situation," he said.

"As you know, I've battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it's not always been an easy fight, I'm willing to continue my fight day by day.

"I've been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help that I need.

"I want to thank everyone that's reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this."

Verne who was one of the shortest men in the world, suffered from a condition called achondroplasia, which is a genetic disorder that leads to dwarfism. He was 2ft 8in tall.

He made his acting debut in 1993 when he played a student double role for a nine-month-old baby in "Baby's Day Out."

May his soul rest in peace.