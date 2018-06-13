news

Tobi Bakre, a former Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala contestant, has launched his own YouTube channel called "Tobi Live."

In episode one, Tobi discusses social media trolls with his guests, fellow YouTubers Elozonam and The Delphinator.

Official description of the episode by Tobi Bakre

Yesterday on Tobi Live, I had these amazing guys, Elozonam and The Delphinator, come in for a chat on Social Media Trolling and we definitely did our best to answer questions from you guys as well.

I think we all agree that it is an issue that is becoming alarmingly pervasive in our time. From subtle humorous jibes to violent outbursts, social media trolling should be viewed with concern. Be nice out there, show love and help victims of it where you can.

The launch of Tobi Live comes weeks after Tobi emerged the second runner-up of the second season of the Big Brother Naija show.

Bakre joins other reality stars - Bisola and Uriel - who have their own YouTube channels.