news

Ego Boyo and Akin Omotoso have teamed up again for a new movie titled "The Ghost In The House Of Truth."

Boyo and Omotoso last collaborated on 2017’s "A Hotel Called Memory" - Africa's first silent film, which tells the story of a recently separated lady on a journey of self-rediscovery.

The cast of "The Ghost In The House Of Truth"

The upcoming film stars veteran filmmaker Toyin Oshinaike as Uncle Joe, Mario Obruthe as Tomi, Imoleayo Olusanya as Nike, Dara Egerton-Shyngle as Susan and Kate Henshaw as Inspector Folashade Adetola.

The movie also features Fabian Lojede (Comatose, Jacob's Cross, Man on Ground, October 1) and Kemi Lala Akindoju, who is also the associate producer and casting director of the film.

In 2017, Boyo had listed Genevieve Nnaji as a member of the cast.

ALSO READ: A HOTEL CALLED MEMORY: A NIGERIAN FILM WITH NO DIALOGUE

Omotoso is an award-winning filmmaker popular for "Vaya," "Man on Ground" and "Jacob's Cross."

In 2017, his film "Vaya" was selected as one of the films submitted for consideration to represent South Africa for the 2018 Oscars.

Boyo is a veteran actress and filmmaker popular for “Checkmate,” “30 Days,” “Keeping Faith” and “Violated.”

Details of the upcoming film are currently being kept under wraps, but considering Boyo and Omotoso's previous works, "The Ghost In The House Of Truth" is one to anticipate.

Between Izu Ojukwu's "Amina" and Genevieve Nnaji's "Lion Heart" hitting theaters, 2018 is shaping up to be a better year for movies.