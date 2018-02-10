Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Princess gives K Brule a handjob on Big Brother Naija recap Day 11

Big Brother Naija Princess gives K Brule a handjob during truth or dare game [Day 11 recap]

Princess gave K Brule a handjob, Teddy A got into a fight with Ahneeka and Tobi says there's nothing to like about Nina: Here's a recap of #BBNaija day 12.

Princess gives K Brule a handjob during truth or dare game play

Princess gives K Brule a handjob during truth or dare game
Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 12.

Check out a recap of day 12, including social media reactions.

1. K.Brule got into a fight with Khloe

K Brule gets a handjob on Big Brother Naija

K Brule and Khloe on Big Brother Naija

 

K.Brule and Khloe haven't exactly been the perfect pair. Last week, they were stopped from competing in the Head of House games after K. Brule jumped from the balcony. Khloe once said she would have rather been paired with Leo over K.Brule, a confession that upset the later.

On day 12, an often calm K.Brule shocked both viewers and Khloe when he decided to call her out and put her in her place.

He told her to stop insulting him, screaming at him and calling him stupid. 

After the intense exchange, the two sat together and discussed how to give their partnership another shot.

2. The housemates shared what they like about each other

Biggie gathered the housemates and asked them to name one thing they don't like about each other.

Tobi started off and had something to good to say about the male housemates. He wasn't easy on the ladies, especially Nina, whom he said there’s nothing to like about aside from her cleaning skills.

Teddy A told Bitto that his big heart is the reason why he cries over things that aren't his business. He also told Cee C that while she brings out the husband material in Tobi, she should try unleashing him once in a while.

 

 

 

 

 

3. K Brule got a handjob from Princes

During a truth or dare game, Princess was dared to give K.Brule a handjob, which she did for 20 seconds.

K Brule also got to kiss Anto and Ifu. Lolu was dared to kiss and squeeze Ahneeka's boobs - she denied him the kiss, but allowed him squeeze her breast.

Lolu also got a lap dance from Khloe, who also flashed her tits during the game, and kissed Leo.

 

 

 

You can watch a complete video of the game at the end of this article.

4. A fight between Ahneeka and Teddy A

Ahneeka and Teddy A got into a fight last night, exchanging nasty words, shouting and swearing at each other in front of everyone.

The cause of the argument was because Biggie had called Ahneeka “cocky” during the Arena Games, and when she mentioned it to Teddy A, he reminded her that she had called him “cocky” before.

After Teddy A told Ahneeka "don't be silly,” things went out of hand.

During a conversation with Angel, Ahneeka revealed that her problem was that Teddy A did not know how to treat women and she disliked the way he treated BamBam.

Rico Swavey tried calming his partner down, he told her that though Teddy A was out of line, she should not have lost her cool so intensely.

 

 

Teddy A eventually apologized to Ahneeka.

 

5. Angel won the Arena Game

play Angel wins Arena Game

Angel emerged the clear winner of the BBNaija's latest Arena Games. The task required the housemates to decipher a puzzle. Angel achieved it in less than a minute.

The only Housemate who came close was Teddy A, who completed the task in just over two minutes.

Nina was also praised by viewers for completing and getting the task right, unlike the other housemates.

 

What was your favourite part of day 12?

