Payday starring Bisola Aiyeola, Zack Orji gets screened

"Payday" Cheta Chukwu holds private screening for movie starring Bisola Aiyeola and Zack Orji

The movie which features former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bisola Aiyeola alongside Baaj Adebule, will debut in cinemas on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Cheta  Chukwu's Nollywood movie, “Payday,” has been screened ahead of its cinema release date.

"Payday" screening held at the Genesis Deluxe cinemas in Maryland, Lagos on July 3, 2018 with Cheta Chukwu, Meg Otanwa and Baaj Adebule in attendance.

Baaj Adebule with a colleague at the screening of 'Payday'

 

"Payday" also features Ebiye Victor, Mawuli Gavor, Frank Adekunle, Meg Otanwa and Zack Orji.

Meg Otanwa (middle) with other cast at the screening of 'Payday'

 

Payday starring Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Ebiye gets release date

About "Payday"

"Payday" follows the story of two best friends and flatmates, Paul and Ortega, who just before they are about to renew their yearly rent, their Landlord dies very suddenly, and seemingly without any heir apparent.

Baaj Adebule at the screening

 

The young men seize upon the unfortunate but good opportunity to ‘enjoy’ a little.

They go on an expensive night out. Unfortunately, the Landlord’s daughter turns up the following morning and gives the boys 24-hour notice to pay up or quit.

Cheta Chukwu at the screening of 'Payday'

 

They embark on an overnight scheme to recover the rent, leading to a dangerous encounter with an eccentric drug baron, a desperate robbery attempt, a gambling adventure, and an ego war with the neighbourhood bully, Orlando.

Meg Otanwa with other cast at the screening of 'Payday'

 

All the while they were hounded by Ngozi, the neighbourhood gossip, who just wants a piece of the action.

"Payday" is produced by Orwi Manny Ameh, written and directed by Cheta Chukwu

